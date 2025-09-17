Clay County Habitat breaks ground on new affordable housing project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County Habitat for Humanity is kicking off a major new housing development in Green Cove Springs.

The nonprofit will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Harbor Ridge on September 18 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at 3 West 1st Street.

Harbor Ridge will bring 28 new homes to families and seniors in need of safe, affordable housing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The goal is to help residents build stability and independence through homeownership.

“This is a huge moment for our community,” Carolina Morrow, executive director of Clay County Habitat, said. “We’re grateful for the support of our volunteers, partners, and local leaders.”

Harbor Ridge is part of Habitat’s ongoing mission to tackle the housing crisis in Clay County.

The organization builds homes through volunteer labor, donations, and partnerships with families.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.