Clay County homeowner holds would-be robber at gunpoint until deputies arrive

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County homeowner heard someone outside of their residence early Monday attempting to remove their window AC unit. He retrieved his shotgun, went outside to investigate and spotted the suspect, Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred in the area of Devilwood Street and Discovery Drive.

The homeowner confronted the suspect and suspect walked towards him, according to the sheriff’s office. The homeowner fired a shot at the ground as a “warning shot” and held suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody.

