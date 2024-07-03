Clay County Humane Society reminding of pet safety ahead of July 4th festivities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While enjoying those July 4th fireworks, keep those furry friends in mind, as more pets go missing across the country on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The fifth, the sixth, the seventh of July are often very busy for us because animals do get out,” Dr. Christian Broadhurst, Senior Staff Veterinarian for Clay County Humane Society told Action News Jax Wednesday. “They jump through windows, they run away and come back a week later with bite wounds or injuries or fence injuries, or even being hit by a car in their panic running from the noise.”

While veterinarians prescribed anxiety medications and things like thunder vests are great to keep those pets calm during the fourth fireworks, ultimately, Dr. Broadhurst said the best thing an owner can do is keep pets away from the noise and kept in the house however possible.

“It’s just a very good idea not to have your animals around official Fourth of July festivities. If you’re at your house, you can put them in an interior bedroom or an interior bathroom with white noise or in a kennel,” Dr. Broadhurst said.

Dr. Broadhurst also added it’s a great idea to give your pets a quiet space away from the Fourth of July barbeques and gatherings and not just the fireworks, as they likely aren’t having as fun as much as you during the Fourth of July festivities and can get into food and alcoholic beverages that are harmful for them.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.