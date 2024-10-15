Clay County increases storm debris collection efforts after back-to-back hurricanes

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Emergency Management has increased efforts to clear vegetative storm debris after recent back-to-back hurricanes. County crews are assisting disaster debris vendors to speed up the process. Last week, the collection focused on Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, and Doctors Inlet, with Fleming Island remaining the priority this week.

Residents along the collection route who have been missed are urged to call the storm debris call center at 877-CLAYEOC. The call center operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Route updates will be posted regularly at claycountygov.com.

The debris collection process began on October 7, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall. The county worked with disaster debris vendors to meet FEMA requirements before pickups could begin. The removal process is expected to take several weeks.

Yard Waste vs. Storm Debris

Residents should distinguish between regular yard waste and storm debris. FCC Environmental Services will continue collecting bagged and containerized yard waste, while county crews and vendors focus on vegetative debris piles. After an area is cleared, FCC Environmental Services will take over all yard waste pickups, including vegetative debris piles.

For residents who can cut down smaller vegetative debris and place it in containers, FCC Environmental Services will pick it up during weekly yard waste collections. Weekly limits apply, and details can be found on the county’s website. FCC operates two trucks per service day: one for yard waste and one for garbage.

Citizen Debris Drop-Off Sites

The citizen debris drop-off site will close Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. However, residents can take storm debris to the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Facility or the Environmental Convenience Centers in Doctors Inlet and Keystone Heights. Facility hours and locations are listed on the county’s website.

Wooden Fencing and Other Storm Debris

Residents must separate vegetative debris from non-vegetative items like wooden fencing. Bulk pickups for items such as fencing can be arranged through FCC Environmental Services by calling 904-490-9996, or residents can bring up to 500 pounds per month to the Rosemary Hill facility for free if they pay for garbage collection.

Important Reminders for Residents

Residents are asked to pile vegetative storm debris by the road, but avoid stacking it against trees, electrical boxes, poles, hydrants, or storm drains. Crews are using smaller vehicles to access narrow roads to ensure debris is collected throughout the county.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to remove debris as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for Clay County Emergency Management.

For more information, visit claycountygov.com.

