Clay County lights up green to support veterans

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — This week leading up to Veterans Day, Clay County is participating in the annual Operation Green Light for Veterans, honoring military service members.

The Clay County Board of Commissioners will illuminate county buildings from November 4-11 as part of this nationwide initiative, which brings together counties across the country to show support for military veterans.

Led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), Operation Green Light raises awareness around the unique challenges many veterans face and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to help veterans and their families.

Clay County invites residents, businesses, and community organizations to take part by switching a lightbulb to green in their homes or workplace, sending a visible message of gratitude and support to all who have served.

