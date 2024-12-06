AT&T service disruptions expected in Clay County as provider changes equipment

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residence in the Middleburg area of expected disruptions in service for landline AT&T customers as the provider changes equipment.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Friday morning that the disruptions will start at about midnight into Saturday morning and will impact those who have phone numbers starting with the following:

904-214-xxxx

904-282-xxxx

904-291-xxxx

904-589-xxxx

“There will be no dial tone if you try picking up the phone, which means all calls, including to 911, will be impacted for a short period of time,” the Facebook post states. The service is expected to take anywhere between 20 to 40 minutes, the post states.

