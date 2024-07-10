Local

Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported person shot in Middleburg

Clay County Sheriff's Office investigating reported shooting at Per Bounce: 2410 Clover Ave.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in Middleburg, specifically in the 2410 block of Clover Ave.

Action News Jax is en route to gather more details.

The CCSO has confirmed that there is no current threat to the public. A press briefing is scheduled to take place within the hour to provide further information.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as new details emerge.

