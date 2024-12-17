Clay County taking nominations for 2024 Veteran of the Year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Board of County Commissioners is currently taking nominations for Clay County’s 2024 Veteran of the Year.

It’s your chance to spotlight a veteran in the community.

To submit a nomination, you must provide the following information:

• Document the nominee’s significant contributions at the local, state, and national levels by highlighting how they have gone above and beyond in volunteer work supporting veterans, the military, and the community.

• Outline significant achievements and accomplishments in three specific areas: volunteer support for veterans, military personnel, and their families and contributions to Clay County.

• List accomplishments and service activities from the last ten years.

You can fill out the nomination form here.

The deadline is Jan. 15.

