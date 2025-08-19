Clay County teen accused of killing parents enters not guilty plea

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County teenager accused of shooting his parents to death in their Middleburg home Aug. 4 appeared before a Clay County judge Tuesday morning.

Trevor Lee, 14, was indicted last week in the deaths of David Lee and Brandi Smith. He’s being charged as an adult of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Lee entered the court wearing handcuffs and a jail-issued orange shirt and brown pants. He stood next to his court appointed attorney and faced the judge entering a not guilty plea. He’ll have another pre-trial hearing Sept. 30 and the judge set a trial date for Feb. 10, 2026.

Deputies were called to the home by the child who stated to a 911 operator that he killed his parents, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the morning of the killings

After shooting his parents, the boy walked to a nearby church and turned himself over to deputies, Cook said.

Investigators then went to the home located in the area of Silver Pt. and CR 220 and found the victims, father David Lee and mother Brandi Smith, both 44, Cook said.

The sheriff said the shooting occurred following a domestic incident at the home the previous day.

David Lee and Brandi Smith David Lee and Brandi Smith were shot to death Sunday (Aug. 3, 2025) in their Middleburg, Fla. home by their 14-year-old son Trevor Lee, the Clay County Sheriff said.

Trevor Lee, 14 Trevor Lee, 14

