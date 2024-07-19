Clay County 911 services experiencing intermittent outages across the county

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County government officials said there are currently intermittent 911 outages across the county.

If residents are unable to dial 911, officials said they should dial the non-emergency numbers for the fire rescue and police departments.

The county said it’s investigating the cause of the outage and technicians are working to quickly restore service.

Below is a list of non-emergency numbers for local departments:

Clay County Fire Rescue: 904-284-7703

Clay County Sheriff’s Office: 904-264-6512

Green Cove Springs Police Department: 904-297-7300

Orange Park Police Department: 904-264-5555

