Local

Florida Department of Health offering checkups, shots, physicals to students before school starts

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Health and wellness checks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby pushed back some health checkups for Clay County students about to return to school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Department of Health started checkups for students at county fairgrounds on Tuesday, a day later than originally planned.

The department offers required shots and physicals every day until Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read: Former stepmom of Lake County deputies shooting suspects speaks out

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!