Florida Department of Health offering checkups, shots, physicals to students before school starts

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby pushed back some health checkups for Clay County students about to return to school.

The Florida Department of Health started checkups for students at county fairgrounds on Tuesday, a day later than originally planned.

The department offers required shots and physicals every day until Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

