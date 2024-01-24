Woman accused of firing at deputies is suspended Clay County schools employee under investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the identity of the suspect in Tuesday’s deputy-involved shooting in Clay County.

According to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Tammy Jo Saucier worked for Clay County District Schools and was recently suspended.

A Doctor’s Inlet Elementary School resource officer said Saucier had recently made suicidal statements.

Clay County District Schools released the following statement to Action News Jax on Saucier’s suspension:

“Clay County District Schools is committed to fiscal transparency, and earlier in the month, our internal auditor and Clay County District Schools Police Department launched an investigation into allegations regarding an employee’s improper use of school funds. The District took immediate action, and suspended the employee while the investigation is underway. We will continue to partner with all agencies involved and follow the District’s policies and procedures. The District will not comment further to ensure no disruption in the investigation.”

According to Saucier’s arrest report, she is facing five counts of attempted second-degree murder on a law enforcement officer.

Action News Jax is continuing to go through the arrest report and will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

