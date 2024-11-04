Local

SPOTLIGHT: It’s Fair Time!

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds November 7 - 17. There are numerous daily specials that are not sold online, they’re only sold at the gate on the day of the special. Daily concerts are included with admission.

Wednesday, November 6:

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, November 7:

Untold Stories Wave - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 8:

Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Luis Elizondo - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Rodrigo & Ravel’s Bolero - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Edward Waters University Homecoming Party - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, November 9:

Jacksonville Icemen v South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Eddie B Teachers Only Comedy Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

A Day To Remember with special guests August Burns Red & Stand Atlantic - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Pace

Jax Symphony: Rodrigo & Ravel’s Bolero - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Preacher Lawson: Funny as Bleep Tour - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Terry Theater

Sunday, November 10:

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium & FOX 30

Rock the Box 4 featuring: Aaron Lewis - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center




Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

