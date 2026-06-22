Clay Schools parent outraged after learning son’s volunteer wrestling coach required supervision

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County school district says it is reviewing its volunteer policies and practices after a former volunteer wrestling coach was arrested for soliciting a teenager for sex.

Mikal Detoro was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in April in a sting operation dubbed “Operation Checkmate.”

At the time Detoro was arrested, he was serving as a volunteer wrestling coach at Wilkinson Junior High, and an afterschool program called Iron Forge Wrestling Academy hosted at Ridgeview High School in Clay County. Parents with kids involved in that program say that the program is not affiliated with Clay County Schools.

Action News Jax uncovered that his history with minors stretches back nearly twenty years.

We reached out to the district for a statement about Detoro’s affiliation with Clay County Schools. You can read the district’s full statement below:

Official Statement from Clay County District Schools

“Clay County District Schools is aware of the arrest of Mikal Detoro by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Mr. Detoro has never been employed by Clay County District Schools, nor has he ever been approved to serve as a coach—a designation that strictly requires Level 2 fingerprinting, which involves an extensive fingerprint-based criminal background check through the FBI and local databases.

“Our records show Mr. Detoro was registered strictly as a Level 1 volunteer. By District policy, Level 1 status mandates that an individual is never permitted to be alone with students and must always remain under the direct, constant supervision of a certified employee.

“The safety and security of our students is our absolute highest priority. Mr. Detoro is permanently barred from all Clay County District Schools campuses and from volunteering in any capacity.

“The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Because this is an active, ongoing criminal investigation being handled by an outside agency, Clay County District Schools will defer all further inquiries regarding his arrest history and the criminal charges to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

“I was mind blown,” said Clay County school parent Ginger Phillips.

This is how Phillips feels after learning that her son’s volunteer wrestling coach was supposed to be supervised by another employee at all times.

“I was never told that he needed to be supervised,” said Phillips “He was with my child alone. I know that for a fact.”

Phillips notes that her son was left alone with Detoro at the after-school program called Iron Forge Wrestling Academy. She says that the program is not affiliated with the district, but it is held at Ridgeview High School.

We reached out to the district and asked if their volunteer policy applies to programs held in district facilities. We’re still waiting to hear back.

The Clay County School’s volunteer handbook also notes that “Level 1 volunteers must obtain

clearance through the Raptor system each time they enter campus or volunteer.”

St. Johns County School District requires all volunteer coaches to undergo a level 2 background check, which, under Florida law, requires fingerprinting that is processed by the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Duval County Public Schools doesn’t have volunteer coaches. All of their district employees have to undergo a level 2 background check as well.

We reached out to Clay County Schools and asked if they plan on changing their policies regarding volunteers.

They sent us this statement:

“The safety and security of our students remains our absolute highest priority. As previously stated, Mr. Detoro is permanently barred from all Clay County District Schools campuses and from volunteering in any capacity.

“Clay County District Schools continuously evaluates our policies and procedures to protect our school communities. We are currently conducting our annual review of our volunteer policies and practices for the upcoming school year.

“Because this involves an active, ongoing criminal investigation being handled by an outside agency, the District will defer all further inquiries regarding the arrest and criminal charges to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

Regardless, Phillips says she wants answers from the district.

“I have to do a volunteer background check every year. Once a year, if I want to go on field trips, if I want to go into the classroom and volunteer, if parents have to do that, everyone should have to do that,” said Phillips.

Detoro is currently being held in the Duval County jail.

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