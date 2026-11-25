CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a SaferWatch alert for a missing 77-year-old man last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The alert about Everett Evans was issued at about 8:14 p.m. Tuesday and Sheriff Michelle Cook shared the BOLO on social media Wednesday morning.

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Evans is 5′9″, 135 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair and he was last seen at 1699 Pelican Place wearing a dark blue sweater, jeans, and brown sneakers.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of Evans holding a rifle and the SaferWatch alert stated, “If you see this individual, do not attempt to transport or detain ... If it is safe to do so, remain nearby and contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512, submit a SaferWatch tip or call 911.”

Evans is not diagnosed with any mental conditions, but was diagnosed with cancer and was considered disoriented, the alert states.

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