Clear the Air event aims to help parents tackle teen vaping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week marks National Poison Prevention Week, as health experts warn that teen vaping is becoming a growing global concern. Influences from pop culture and social media are driving increased use among younger audiences.

Middle schools across Florida have reported ongoing issues with students using vapes in school bathrooms.

“Vapes are particularly troublesome because about 85 percent of the vapes that come into the country come in illegally, many of them from China. So we don’t know what’s inside them. You’re talking about contaminants, you’re talking about substances that could be far stronger than what you’re expecting them to be. So, we see a variety of illnesses that can come from vapes so they are definitely something that’s on our radar,” said Mike McCormick with Florida’s Poison Control Centers.

Duncan Tilka with Drug Free Duval shared his personal experience with vaping and substance use, and how he ultimately quit. Now seven years sober, Tilka described how his use escalated during college and led to severe hallucinations and a mental health crisis that resulted in hospitalization, an experience that marked the beginning of his recovery.

Drug Free Duval, in partnership with Florida’s Poison Control Centers and the Partnership to End Addiction, will host “Clear the Air: A Parent’s Guide to Youth Vaping and Marijuana” on March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at UF Health Jacksonville Downtown.

This event is designed to help parents, educators, and community members better understand how to talk with teens about vaping and modern marijuana products.

“I think the important thing for us is education, it is to get the information out to parents so when you are having to make those tough decisions, you can make a decision that’s right for your family,” said McCormick.

The event will include a live Q&A session and a complimentary catered lunch.

For more details or to register, visit the Drug Free Duval website.

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