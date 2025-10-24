Clerk’s Office to Recognize St. Johns County – Israel Friendship Day on Nov. 4

ST.AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, in partnership with the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, will join local Jewish leaders to mark the fifth annual St. Johns County – Israel Friendship Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8:00 AM. The event will take place at the St. Johns County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine.

“For the first time in years, the St. Johns County–Israel friendship day will be celebrated, knowing the hostages have been released and peace, though fragile, is possible,” Clerk Brandon J. Patty said. “We look forward to gathering together with residents across our community to stand for freedom and security and against antisemitism.”

St. Johns County was the first local government in Florida to revise its investment policy to prohibit investments in companies that boycott Israel, strengthening protections against discriminatory practices.

“Israel Friendship Day is more than a ceremony—it’s a testament to our shared values of respect, unity, and cultural pride,” said Commissioner Krista Joseph, Chair of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. “On this day, we honor a heritage that strengthens our County.”

St. Johns County’s Jewish community has a rich history, dating back to the 16th century when the first Jewish settlers arrived. The founding of the first synagogue in 1898 marked a significant milestone, showcasing the community’s strong roots and its lasting contribution to the County’s cultural diversity.

“The St. Johns County-Israel bond is strong due to a blend of shared democratic values, mutual strategic interests, deep historical and cultural ties, and robust political and economic support in the U.S.,” said Miriam Shpeen Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida. “This ‘special relationship’ is one of Northeast Florida’s most vital partnerships.”

Participating in the program will be Rabbi Mendel Sharfstein, Chabad of St. Johns County; Rabbi Benjamin Dyme, Beth El – The Beaches Synagogue; Rabbi Levi Vogel, Chabad of St. Augustine; Nelson France of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida; and St. Johns County Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group