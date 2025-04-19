Local

Coachella Weekend 2: Where to watch each musical act

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Marc Rebillet performs at the DoLaB at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
The final weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here!

Throughout Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, artists like Green Day, Clairo, Charli xcx, and even Yo Gabba Gabba! will continue their headlining and supporting acts throughout the various stages within the festival.

In partnership with YouTube, you can watch the festival from the comfort of your own home! There are 8 stages, see below:

Set times may be subject to change. Click the link HERE to see when your favorite artists will take the stage!

If you are watching on the East Coast, remember to add three hours to factor in the time difference.

