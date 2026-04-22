Commissioner of Agriculture issues urgent warning as Railroad Fire burns amid historic drought

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials say what’s burning right now in Clay and Putnam counties is only part of the bigger concern.

The Railroad Fire has already scorched more than 4,000 acres and is only about 50 percent contained. At the same time, leaders say the dry conditions fueling it are not going anywhere anytime soon.

At a news conference earlier Tuesday, state and local leaders made one thing clear. This is not close to over.

“This is as dry as we’ve been in 25 years, and we are experiencing drought conditions statewide that I’ve not seen in my career,” Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan said.

From the air and on the ground, crews are throwing everything they have at the flames. Dozers are carving lines through thick brush. Helicopters, drones, and airtankers are dropping water and fire retardant. Multiple agencies across Northeast Florida are working together to try to get control.

Even with that effort, officials are being upfront about what they’re facing.

There is no rain in the forecast, and leaders say this could last another 8 to 10 weeks. Some even warned it could take months before the area sees meaningful rainfall.

And what’s ahead could be even worse.

“The peak fire season is not here yet,” Dolan said. “That’s usually toward the end of May. We have not received lightning so far. And when that comes, and it’s coming, we’re going to be as busy as we’ve probably been in decades.”

Fire crews say conditions like high winds and extremely dry vegetation are already making this fight difficult. On some days, those winds have pushed flames unpredictably, forcing crews to rely heavily on air support.

“I can’t think of a time in my experience where we’ve had more dozers deployed in a short period of time, and the air assets yesterday were essential,” Clay County Fire Rescue Chief Lorin Mock said.

Because of how quickly conditions can change, officials are urging people to take this seriously now, not later.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is asking the public to stay alert and be cautious with everyday activities.

“If you see a fire, please say something,” Simpson said. “If you’re mowing a lawn, make sure it doesn’t spark a fire behind you.”

Fire leaders say protecting homes starts with what’s called a defensible space. That means clearing shrubs, plants, and debris around your house to reduce the risk of flames spreading.

“The fire service cannot be everywhere,” Dolan said. “It’s a landowner’s and a homeowner’s responsibility to take care of themselves. Give firefighters a chance to save your property.”

At the same time, emergency managers say families should be thinking about what they would do if they had to leave in a hurry.

“If you only have five minutes to leave your home, what would you take?” Clay County Emergency Management Director Tim Devin said.

For some families, that reality is already here.

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Savannah Law and her family were forced to evacuate and are now staying in cars and an RV outside Shiloh Baptist Church. She told me they’re still not sure when it will be safe to return home.

“We’ve got all the important stuff, the kids, the dogs, family,” she said.

Her family said they’re leaning on their support system as they wait and watch.

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“We’re praying hard, and we’ve got a really great support system between friends and family,” Mary Law said.

Back at the fire lines, crews are continuing their push to contain the flames, knowing the weeks ahead could bring even more challenges.

Officials say they are staging equipment across the state, including in Northeast Florida, trying to stay ahead of what could be a long and dangerous fire season.

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