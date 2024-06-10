Is there a connection as JEA proposes increasing rates and city contribution as stadium vote looms?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Northeast Florida is in the middle of a heat wave, JEA is proposing rate increases for your electric and water bills in 2025 according to documents released as part of a scheduled budget workshop this Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The basic monthly charges and electric energy charge for residential customers would go up about 9% per month based on 1,000 kwh of usage from $83.96 per month to $91.01.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The basic monthly charge for water would increase by a whopping 25% from $26.70 to $32.66.

These are fixed costs, while variable costs like fuel could possibly bring your overall bill down from those numbers.

The utility cites increased costs and operating expenses requiring $85 million more in 2025 - costs that rate holders would shoulder as questions remain on how it ties to the Jaguars’ “stadium of the future.”

The utility is also proposing increasing its annual contribution to the City of Jacksonville from $123.6 million by nearly $14 million to $137.4 million. There would be incremental increases of $15.2 million and $16.6 million in 2026 and 2027 to $138.8 million and $140.2 million respectively. The contribution is in lieu of paying property taxes.

RELATED: Sources: City leaders want to use JEA as ‘piggy bank’ to help pay for stadium renovations

These are place holder numbers for now as talks continue between the city and utility.

Action News Jax Ben Becker first reported in May that sources told him the contribution increase would be $15 million per year to help offset stadium renovation costs for the city -- it’s a connection the city has denied.

New legislation is expected to be introduced at city council on Tuesday for the stadium deal.

Action News Jax first told you the city is putting $775 million towards the $1.4 billion dollar project, but it’s unclear what the total cost will be, including debt service which could be at least $12 million per year per the council auditor.

READ: JEA notifies customers in St. Johns County, southern part of Duval of low reclaimed water pressure

Another unknown is the fate of the separate $150 million community benefits agreement that some council members have already expressed concern about it. Separately, the city is considering a possible future $1 billion jail and higher payments towards the police and fire pension funds.

Council is scheduled to hold various meetings ahead of an expected stadium vote on June 25 the same day the JEA board is scheduled to vote on its 2025 budget.

JEA Budget process:

6/14 JEA budget workshop

6/20 Mayor’s Budget Review Committee

6/25 JEA Board vote

7/1 JEA budget to City & Council auditors

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.