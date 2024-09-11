Constant rainfall leads to dramatic increase for mosquito control calls in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Mosquito control experts have been busy with the intense amount of rain we’ve seen. Out in St. Johns County, they’ve had a dramatic 100% spike in calls for treatment over the past two weeks.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When there’s standing water, assistant director of Anastasia Mosquito Control District of St. Johns County, Dr. Whitney Quas said mosquitos come out in full force.

“All hands on deck when we get this amount of rain, including grounds and aerial operations,” she said.

From the end of August to Tuesday, Dr. Qualls says it’s seen over 200 calls regarding standing water or an increase in mosquito population. While she says they’re always out doing treatments, it’s much more than normal.

“With all this rain we will have an increase in mosquitos, it provides a breeding site for them, and they need water to develop. then unfortunately between 5-10 days after a rain event, we will see a hatch off mosquitos,” she said.

When there’s county-wide rainfall, she says they start seeing floodwater mosquitos.

“These mosquitos tend to be large and can bite through your clothing,” she said. “All of this rainfall we see water accumulating right? In storm drains, in ditches, and in people’s backyards. so it gives more area for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.”

When it comes to protecting yourself, Dr. Qualls said it’s as simple as wearing bug spray.

“It’s the number one way of preventing mosquito bites as well as mosquito-born disease transmission,” she said.

Qualls also showed us some of the mosquitoes’ eggs in their education center that they typically find in standing water. They say if you notice it, just call them at 904-471-3107.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.