Construction of Camp Blanding immigrant detention center to start after Independence Day

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the state is moving forward with building another makeshift detention center for migrants at a National Guard training facility called Camp Blanding in Clay County. State officials have opened a bid for contractors on that site, which is expected to hold another 2,000 beds, with plans to start construction there after the July 4 holiday. The state is pouring significant resources into the makeshift facilities and hiring private contractors to help build and supply the sites, even as a recent report suggested that Florida has thousands of vacant beds in county jails and detention centers that already exist. According to a state report shared with The Associated Press, as of March 28, 2025, there were more than 7,500 vacant beds available to sublet to ICE for use as immigration detention beds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking more afternoon storms and a dip in temperatures. Storms will develop between 1 and 3 pm and coverage will be scattered throughout especially our inland neighborhoods. Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off. This weather pattern continues this week with a daily chance for storms. Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding. 4th of July will feature a few afternoon storms with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TROPICS: An orange (medium chance) shading over & near Florida for tropical development. The First Alert Weather Team remains unimpressed with any local impacts. If low pressure does develop, the most likely scenario seems to point to a low northeast of Jacksonville moving away from the local area.

The House convenes this morning to debate and vote on the big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts. With a 220-212 advantage, if everyone votes, Republicans can only afford to lose 3 votes - and there are more than 3 who may vote against the bill.

Generations in the making and finally, two-way traffic returns to some Downtown Jacksonville streets. Adams and Forsyth Streets are no longer one-way between Jefferson and Liberty Streets. Construction crews have put up new traffic signals and updated signage. The city says this move will encourage economic growth and boost property values.

President Trump says Israel has agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and warns Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. Trump announced the development as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House on Monday. Trump has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

