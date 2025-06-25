Construction underway on two new major parks in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials broke ground on the Silverleaf Sportsplex and Shearwater Community Park and Library on June 20, marking the beginning of two major projects in the county’s $123 million regional park plan.

The projects are part of an effort to provide more recreational spaces for the growing population of St. Johns County. Up until the opening of Mill Creek Park at the beginning of March, the County had not opened a new park in ten years.

Groundbreaking of regional parks in St. Johns County Construction is underway on the Silverleaf Sportsplex, part of St. Johns County's plan to build four new parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m really proud of our County,” said Chair Krista Joseph. “These two projects will become a place to play, learn, and gather us as a community.”

Silverleaf Sportsplex is designed to include five multipurpose fields with synthetic turf and three with natural grass. It will also have areas for tailgating, ticketing, and food trucks.

The Shearwater Community Park and Library will provide space for recreational programs and support services for the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections and Public Library System. It will feature courts for pickleball and basketball, a recreational field, a splash pad, and two playgrounds.

Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes highlighted the importance of the new facilities, stating, “As the County grows and expands… there’s more demand for our services, and more demand for places to vote. So, this is a wonderful addition.”

The projects are just two of four new parks expected to be completed by the end of 2026. In addition, Davis Park will receive upgrades.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]