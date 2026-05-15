Smoked Herring Recall Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Terra Medi LLC of Long Island City, NY is recalling all of the imported Hellas Meze Golden Smoked Whole herring vacuum packaged because of improper evisceration of the fish. The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited under New York State Agriculture and Markets regulation because Clostridium Botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Uneviscerated fish has been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning. Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, blurred or double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficult in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The product was distributed to MA, NJ, IL, and NY to retail stores and wholesale distributors.

The product is a single whole smoked herring visible through plastic vacuum packaging, refrigerated, and has a production date of 4/12/2025, best before 4/12/2026, L120425F54.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was found to be violative after sampling by the New York State department of agriculture and markets inspectors and subsequent analysis of Food Laboratory personnel.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to not consume the fish and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers who have questions may contact the company at 718-932-9293.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group