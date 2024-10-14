Contractor found guilty in murder of Clay County woman who wanted money back for uncompleted work

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Corey Binderim was found guilty Monday in a Clay County courtroom in the 2021 murder of Susan Mauldin.

Binderim was found guilty of all three counts he was facing -- first-degree murder, burglary with assault or battery, and destroying or tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe Binderim killed Mauldin after she hired him to do some work on her Fleming Island home. He didn’t complete the work, and investigators said 65-year-old Mauldin wanted her money back.

She was reported missing in October of 2021. Her body was later found by the FBI in a landfill.

Investigators said video surveillance showed Binderim leaving her home the same day he went to a landfill.

Binderim faces the death penalty now that he has been convicted. A sentencing phase, which has yet to be scheduled, will take place to ultimately determine Binderim’s sentence.

