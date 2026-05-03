Convicted felon arrested at Jacksonville Beach with loaded AR-style pistol

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police arrested a convicted felon last week after officers located a loaded AR-style pistol during a proactive check of beach end-zones.

The arrest occurred in the area of 10th Avenue South, where two individuals were found in a vehicle, according to the police department.

The driver, Tedrick B. Crockett, a convicted felon from Georgia, was taken into custody without incident for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers initially made contact with the vehicle occupants regarding a city ordinance violation. During the interaction, additional observations prompted a further investigation by the police.

Crockett was found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol. He also admitted to officers that there was a weapon inside the vehicle.

The Jacksonville Beach Police said the driver reached toward a pair of jeans on his lap after admitting to having a weapon. Officers then gave clear commands to safely secure the firearm.

The weapon was identified as an AR-style pistol. It was loaded with 20 rounds of .300 Blackout ammunition.

A records check performed by officers revealed the driver was a convicted felon from Georgia. Crockett also admitted to officers that he was on active felony probation.

The passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene without issue, according to officials.

Police stated the incident is an example of proactive policing and officer awareness, helping to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

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