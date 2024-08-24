Convicted Jacksonville felon pleads guilty to possessing a machinegun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Markee Washington, 33, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release, a Florida Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car Washington was driving on Feb 11, 2023. Two JSO officers also joined the stop. Based on Washington’s statements, he had been smoking marijuana.

During a search of the car, an officer found a bundle of cash and a 9mm Glock pistol. The gun was loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition. According to the news release, it also had a Glock-switch, which is “a device installed on the pistol that converted it into a fully automatic machinegun.”

A DNA test later determined Washington’s DNA was on the gun and ammo.

At the time, he had previously been convicted of various felonies, including multiple drug-trafficking offenses. As a convicted felon, he it was illegal for him to possess firearms and ammunition.

Washington faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

