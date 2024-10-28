Cooking up second chances: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office hosts inmate graduation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A group of inmates in Putnam County took a big step toward building a future outside of jail. Action News Jax attended a graduation ceremony for the “In2Work” program, where inmates are learning to turn their lives around through cooking.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Reynaldo Bryant was one of four Putnam County inmates who graduated on Monday after completing a six-week program designed to teach essential cooking skills.

“I’ve been in a negative situation. Now I got a chance to turn all that around,” said Putnam County inmate Reynaldo Bryant.

After the ceremony, the four graduates had the chance to showcase their culinary skills to local restaurant owners and chefs. The goal is for them to have a job lined up once they complete their sentences.

“We want to get these folks good-quality, high-paying jobs,” said Laura Pavlus, President of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

Pavlus emphasized that programs like this help inmates reintegrate into the workforce. “About one in four people in Florida have something in their background that deters them from re-entering the workforce—whether it be time in prison or a DUI. Programs like this help overcome those challenges,” she said.

Bryant has been in the Putnam County jail since May. When he is released next month, he will have a ServSafe certificate, which will allow him to work and adjust to life outside. “It’s something I always wanted to do. My mom has a baking company, and I’m now following that path. Plus, my girlfriend knows how to cook well,” Bryant said.

The In2Work program has already achieved success across 32 states, celebrating more than 13,000 graduates this year.

The four inmates received certification demonstrating knowledge of safe food handling practices to protect the public from foodborne illnesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.