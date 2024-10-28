Council member calls for audit of Deegan’s European travel, Mayor’s Office responds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The London game puts Jacksonville in the international spotlight, but Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan wasn’t there even though she did travel overseas. It’s one reason Council Member Terrance Freeman is calling for a full audit of her European trip.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Mayor’s Office said she was in London from October 12th to 15th and then went to Italy for a personal trip. Freeman wants to know when the Mayor traveled on the taxpayer’s dime and when it stopped.

“As elected officials, we are entrusted to be good stewards of tax dollars. Any time we see questions raised — I think it’s fair and appropriate to have tough questions asked,” he told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

The Mayor left for her pre-planned vacation on October 16th, missing the Jaguars’ London game on the 20th.

“Wow that really causes pause for taxpayers. Here’s another big opportunity on a big stage to represent our city and hopefully attract attention to our city in a positive light and you’re not there?” Freeman asked. “It really was a surprise to me to know that in the midst of those travels, a vacation was taken.”

The Mayor’s Office told Action News Jax the only taxpayer expense was Deegan’s $2,978 hotel stay in her London hotel. She paid for her flight and meals on her own like she did last year, a representative said. The Mayor’s Office said Deegan’s trip to Italy was paid for on her own.

In a statement, the Mayor’s Office said, “Transparency is a priority for Mayor Deegan, and her travel for city business is a matter of public record. As such, this information will always be made available to the public regardless of who is requesting it.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The statement went on to say, “The mayor was in London from October 12-15. She participated in the UK government’s International Investment Summit, met with multiple banking and fintech companies, met with the US Ambassador to the UK and embassy staff, and gave economic development interviews. All these efforts were geared to bring jobs and businesses back to Jacksonville.”

She went overseas with JAXUSA, which said it knew her schedule when they were planning the agenda and set meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Three other members of Deegan’s team were in London and her office said it cost a total of about $21,000. The expense for JAXUSA is still pending.

The Mayor’s Office said no city travel expenses were violated.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.