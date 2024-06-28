Court filing: Accomplice accused in Baker double murder says he’s the murderer

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Robert Trueblood, the man accused of helping two others with a July 2022 double murder, has told the Baker County Sheriff’s Office he’s the one responsible for the murders.

In January 2023, Trueblood was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the execution-style murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.

According to a new release, Trueblood originally told law enforcement he assisted with disposing of clothes and guns after the murder but wasn’t part of the shootings.

Curtis Austin and Waylon Hannah, both teenagers at the time of the murders, were charged with first-degree murder.

Now, Trueblood said he threatened to hurt the younger suspects and their families if they spoke about his role in the murders, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the recently filed State’s Notice of Brady Material, Trueblood asked to speak to an investigator regarding the case. On June 19, he told detectives, “he was the one who killed ‘Bo’ Thomas and Daniel Sigers, and that Curtis Austin and Waylon Hannah were not involved other than helping him get rid of the guns.”

Trueblood’s confession prompted the state attorney’s office to file notices on Wednesday of “Brady material.” These are required when the state discovers evidence that could potentially exonerate criminal defendants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pre-trial conference hearings are scheduled for July 18 in the three cases linked to the murders.

