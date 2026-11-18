JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cox Media Group (CMG) Jacksonville TV and Sporting JAX today announced a multi-year media and broadcast partnership, naming Action Sports Jax TV the local broadcast TV home of both the Sporting JAX Men’s and Women’s teams beginning with the 2027 season.

The partnership brings Jacksonville’s hometown professional soccer club to Action Sports Jax TV’s fast-growing sports lineup.

The channel already serves as the Official Station of the Jacksonville Jaguars, carries every Orlando Magic game under a multi-year NBA partnership and is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, making WJAX-TV 47.2 one of the most sports-rich free, over-the-air channels in the Southeast.

Under the new agreement, Action Sports Jax TV will air approximately 17 Sporting JAX Men’s home games and 8–12 Women’s home games each season, either live or as full-length encore presentations, along with eligible home playoff games.

Highlights and game coverage will also run across CMG TV Jacksonville’s broadcast properties, giving fans more ways to follow the club for free.

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“Sporting JAX is building something special in this city, and we want every fan in Northeast Florida to be able to watch it happen,” said Omesh Somaru, VP and General Manager of Cox Media Group Jacksonville TV. “Bringing both the men’s and women’s teams to Action Sports Jax TV puts professional soccer on free, over-the-air television right alongside Jaguars football, Orlando Magic basketball and Tampa Bay Lightning and Icemen hockey. It grows the club’s reach, and it gives local businesses a new way to connect with one of Jacksonville’s fastest-growing fan bases.”

“Sporting JAX is more than a professional soccer club. We’re building a soccer culture that connects our entire community, from our youth academy to our men’s and women’s teams. As our fan base continues to grow, this partnership allows us to bring Sporting JAX into more homes, reach new audiences, and make professional soccer more accessible throughout Northeast Florida. This is an exciting step forward for our club, our fans, and the future of soccer in Jacksonville,” J.D. Blair, Chief Marketing Officer Sporting JAX.

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Action Sports Jax TV is available free over the air on WJAX-TV 47.2, Xfinity channels 216 and 1188 HD and on Fubo TV.

Across football, basketball, hockey and now men’s and women’s professional soccer, Action Sports Jax TV gives brands a direct line to some of the region’s most loyal, highly engaged fan bases.

Broadcast schedules, airtimes and programming details will be announced once the 2027 league schedules are released.

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