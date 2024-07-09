Crash with injuries blocking 3 lanes of I-295 SB near San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three lanes of Interstate 295 southbound near San Jose Boulevard are blocked due to a crash, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the crash and said there are people injured.

FL511 said the right lane of the off-ramp is blocked, as well as two right lanes.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor and update this story as new information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.