Crews across Florida work to contain Clay and Putnam County fires, church opens for evacuations

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County officials told Action News Jax all hands are on deck for an active fire burning at 1,700 acres and 0% containment Sunday night. Another fire in Putnam is burning at around 700 acres.

Federal very large air tankers were called in from Tennessee. They made several flame-retardant drops on buildings in Clay County.

First responders were at several staging areas for hours Sunday night.

“This is going to be a long-term fight because we have a fairly large acreage that’s on fire at the moment,” said Lorin Mock, the Clay County Fire Rescue Chief.

Officials say they believe the fire in Clay started after a train sparked on the tracks. Several agencies from across Florida are helping in both Clay and Putnam counties.

“This fire is not going to go out overnight; it’s going to burn for days,” Chief Mock said.

Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock told Action News Jax several areas have been asked to evacuate.

That includes Varney Road and Woodward Lane.

Marc Swarthout, the pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church, opened the church as the evacuation center for families that may not have anywhere to go while crews work to contain the fire. It is located at 1055 Co Road 226, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.

“It has a full kitchen, we’ve got a shower in there, we’ve got cold water, men and women’s bathrooms.”

Keystone Heights and Green Cove Springs residents are being urged to stay inside because of all the smoke.

There is a reverse 911 for the Eagle Creek area in Putnam to be prepared to evacuate, but a mandatory evacuation has not been issued at this time. West Tacoi Road is closed completely.

Officials ask that Clay residents download the Saferwatch app for updates and evacuation notices.

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