Crews repairing damage day after fire at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are repairing the damages at Hunter’s Ridge Deerwood Apartments Thursday after a building there caught on fire late Wednesday. The fire forced 33 people living there to evacuate their homes.

Tarps on the roof and the chimney were clearly visible at the Apartment on Baymeadows Road.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was on the scene putting out the fire Wednesday. The apartment suffered some damage on the roof and the side of the building.

Residents told us they heard a loud boom. Some said it woke them out of their sleep.

“It spiked my heart rate. The whole apartment flashed a little,” resident Tommy Francescon said.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘People yelling fire, fire:’ JFRD confirms 33 people displaced after Southside apartment fire

“When I was asleep, I heard a thunder clash. It woke me up before my alarm went off,” said resident Lorenzo Davis.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said no one was hurt, but 33 people did have to evacuate their homes.

JFRD did confirm that lighting may have started the fire, during a storm in the area at the time.

It’s unclear at this time if the 33 people are still evacuated from their homes. The Red Cross is assisting those residents.

