Crews working crash with injuries at Gran Bay Parkway and Old St Augustine road, expect delays

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews are working a traffic crash Friday morning at Gran Bay Parkway and Old St Augustine road with critical injuries said driver should expect delays in the area.

Old St. Augustine Road is closed, both directions, between Kenan Drive and the entrance to Baptist South, according to Jacksonville police.

