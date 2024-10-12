Cummer Museum to reopen Saturday after Hurricane Milton, gardens remain closed for cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is set to reopen its doors to the public on Saturday, October 12, following a thorough assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Milton. While the museum’s galleries will be accessible, the beloved Gardens will remain closed until further notice as ongoing cleanup from the 2024 Hurricane Season continues.

The Cummer Museum, located at 829 Riverside Ave. in Jacksonville, is a cultural staple known for its art collections and stunning riverfront gardens. The Gardens, a favorite spot for visitors, have crews working diligently to restore them to their original beauty.

Museum officials expressed gratitude for the community’s patience and understanding as they continue recovery efforts. While the indoor exhibits will reopen as scheduled, updates on the status of the Gardens will be provided in the coming weeks.

For more information on museum hours and upcoming exhibitions, visitors can check the museum’s website or contact their main office.

