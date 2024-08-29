Cummer Museum’s ‘River Blossom Jamboree’ happening Sept. 7

A local museum is putting on a concert to start September with the music of the mountains.

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will host a bluegrass concert next Saturday, Sept. 7.

It’s called the River Blossom Jamboree and starts at 5 p.m. Music is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

To get tickets, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.