DCPS to host Spring Hiring Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools will host its Spring Hiring Fair on Saturday, April 25, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, offering job seekers across the community a chance to explore career opportunities within the district.

The event is designed to connect candidates with a variety of positions across the district and welcomes individuals ready to take the next step in their professional journey. The hiring fair is an opportunity for community members to learn more about available roles and engage directly with district representatives.

The day will begin with an Intern & Open Contract Session from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by the General Session, which will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The hiring fair will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water St. in Jacksonville.

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