DCPS meets to discuss overcrowding at local middle schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new Chaffee Trail Middle School already has more students than it was built to hold, and it is only expected to grow, according to Duval school board members.

Board members are holding a meeting at 6 PM Tuesday, March 4th and they are set to discuss shifting school boundaries and transferring students to other nearby schools to address the overcrowding.

The Duval County school board is looking to adjust boundaries between three local middle schools.

Chaffee Trail Middle School is seeing a massive wave of students while other schools like West Side Middle School and Lake Shore Middle School are.

School board members said Chaffee Trail Middle is designed to have around 986 students, but it has almost 1,200 this school year, which means they are 21% over.

Meanwhile, Lake Shore Middle School is at 64% of capacity and West Side Middle is at 95%.

If school boundary changes are approved, graduates from Chimney Lakes Elementary School and Enterprise Learning Academy will attend West Side Middle School instead of Chaffee Trail.

In addition, all fifth graders at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School will attend West Side Middle opposed to the current split where some students go to Chaffee Trail and others go to West Side Middle.

Duval County Public School board members said these changes are being considered to alleviate overcrowding and provide the best education possible for the middle schoolers affected.

This topic is one of a few up for discussion on the DCPS agenda on Tuesday, March 4 at 6 PM.

