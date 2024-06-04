DCPS teacher concerned about report of whistleblower complaint against new superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public School Board met Tuesday night for the first time since selecting its next superintendent, all while the district is in the middle of contract negotiations with Dr. Christopher Bernier.

It comes as reports surfaced Tuesday of a whistleblower complaint against Dr. Bernier filed at Lee County Schools just two days before he applied to be the next leader of DCPS.

“It’s not just questions and red flags at this point, its blaring alarms,” Chris Guerrieri, a veteran DCPS teacher, said. “Well it’s just one more piece to the pie. It’s one more element to all the red flags going on.”

Action News Jax requested a copy of the complaint, but a Lee Schools representative said, “whistleblower complaints are exempt from release and only made public after the investigation is complete and both parties have had the opportunity to review and/or appeal the results.”

A representative couldn’t confirm any details because whistleblower complaints are confidential. But it’s enough to give Guerrieri pause.

“I think the school board should put the brakes on,” he said. “If you expect transparency from teachers, shouldn’t you expect it from the school board and leadership?”

Reports show the whistleblower complaint was filed on April 4, two days before Dr. Bernier applied to DCPS.

Dr. Bernier then suddenly quit his job as superintendent in Lee County on April 8, the same day a civil rights lawsuit was filed in federal court naming him as a defendant.

The next day, on April 9, he listed his Fort Myers home for sale according to Zillow.

All of this happened weeks before Dr. Bernier ever became a finalist or was selected to lead DCPS.

Action News Jax asked Dr. Bernier for comment on the timeline leading up to his selection and the report of a whistleblower complaint against him. We have not yet heard back.

