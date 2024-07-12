Dead woman found in a Picketville Road lot on Saturday identified by police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified the dead woman found in a lot on Picketville Road on Saturday as 48-year-old Kristie Murray.

On July 6, JSO and JFRD responded to a call about a deceased woman in a lot on the 1700 block around 7:30 a.m.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units and State Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the death.

According to the JSO Transparency Page, they don’t know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships of those involved.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at (904) 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

