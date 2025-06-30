Deadly crash closes Buckman Bridge southbound into Mandarin

Jacksonville, Fl — Before the sunrise today, a deadly crash closed southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge. The crash involves a semi and a truck, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. The best alternate is the West Beltway north to I-10, or Blanding Boulevard/Roosevelt Boulevard north to I-10.

First Alert Weather headline: A wet week ahead

Today will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Storms will develop between 2 and 4 pm. Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off. This weather pattern continues this week with a daily chance for storms. Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding.

TROPICS: Barry made landfall Sunday night as a tropical depression along Mexico’s Gulf Coast. We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for the potential for an area of low pressure to develop this upcoming weekend. Regardless of tropical formation, heavy rain will be increasing across the state of Florida this week.

Three Big Things to Know:

An investigation is underway after a man died in police custody in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Charles Samuel Urbach died Sunday after he was arrested. Officers were called to Southside Estates for reports of a man trying to break into homes on Cortez Road. Urbach was found hiding in a pond and was arrested. JSO says he hit an officer in the chest. Officers used minimal force to secure Urbach in the back of the patrol car without further incident. While in the car, though, he became unresponsive. Officers administered NARCAN and called for paramedics, and Urbach was brought to the hospital where he passed away. He was 38. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Today marks the beginning of JTA’s autonomous vehicle program. JTA Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation or NAVI, will be the first public transportation service in the country powered by autonomous vehicles. The vehicles will stop at 12 stations along the Bay Street Corridor, from Pearl Street to EverBank Stadium. The service will run Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm, and riders are asked to complete a survey following their ride. JTA says over the next 10 years, it plans to complete phases 2 and 3 of the Ultimate Urban Circulator, which plans to convert the skyway into an elevated roadway for AVs.

President Trump is expected to visit the controversial immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades that state leaders have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” this week. The Palm Beach Post reports Trump would be in South Florida for the opening on Tuesday, with officials telling NBC News his appearance was “likely.” The facility, located on land seized by Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, aims to house undocumented migrants and has sparked significant opposition due to its environmental impact, with activists arguing it threatens the Everglades ecosystem. The facility is expected to cost 450-million dollars annually, with potential federal reimbursement.

