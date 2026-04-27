Deadly crash closes I-10 EB at Hammond Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A deadly crash this morning has closed all eastbound lanes on I-10 at Hammond Blvd, right at the Publix warehouse.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Chaffee Road.

The crash happened before 3:00 am and, according to FL511, involves hazardous materials.

It’s not clear how long lanes will be blocked. Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.

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