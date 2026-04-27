Local

Deadly crash closes I-10 EB at Hammond Blvd.

By Rich Jones
Deadly crash closes EB I-10 at Hammond Blvd. Source: FL511 (FL511/FL511)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — A deadly crash this morning has closed all eastbound lanes on I-10 at Hammond Blvd, right at the Publix warehouse.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Chaffee Road.

The crash happened before 3:00 am and, according to FL511, involves hazardous materials.

It’s not clear how long lanes will be blocked. Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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