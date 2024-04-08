Local

Deadly crash in Palatka as sheriff's office said road closures might last several hours

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

State Trooper The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a golf cart being driven by a 3-year-old on Monday, July 17, 2023. (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PALATKA, Fla. — A deadly crash involving two vehicles in Putnam County has closed Crill Avenue near Highlawn Drive in Palatka.

The sheriff’s office has said at least two people were transported to a local hospital.

Road closures might last several hours as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation.

If you plan on traveling through the area, drivers are being asked to take an alternative route.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

