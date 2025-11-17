Deck The Chairs announces 2025 holiday schedule with new programming and expanded attractions

Deck The Chairs (DTC), a Jacksonville Beach-based non-profit organization, announced the schedule for its flagship event, Jacksonville Beach Deck The Chairs (JBDTC). The six-week event kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 26, with a visual arts activity for students at 1:30 p.m., followed by performances on the Seawalk Pavilion stage at 7 p.m.

Throughout the event, nearly 50 student-focused stage performances will take place featuring an estimated 1,000 young performers from across Northeast Florida, including fan-favorites such as the Florida Ballet’s The Nutcracker and Tuba Christmas, showcasing 200 tuba players.

This year, 70 decorated chairs will be on display, and a nightly light show will illuminate downtown Jacksonville Beach hourly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. New this year, two DTC Christmas Markets are taking place Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. adjacent to the main JBDTC exhibit.

This year’s event will offer four free daytime visual arts activities for kids, including an opportunity to “Deck The Light Show” on opening day, “Deck Duuuval,” “Deck with Scotie Cousin,” and “Deck with Santa.” A full list of programming and activities can be found here: https://deckthechairs.org/jax-beach-deck-the-chairs/schedule-of-events/ .

“This beloved holiday tradition continues to bring joy and inspiration for our residents and visitors,” shared Deck The Chairs Founder and Executive Director Kurtis Loftus. “In addition to the student decorations, community chairs, and our fabulous holiday tree with musical light show, there’s now more student stage programming and arts activities happening multiple weekday and weekend afternoons.”

Aligned with its focus on nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the arts, DTC will once again present the Student Decorating Challenge, showcasing two student exhibits, one located at the main JBDTC event and the other at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Hundreds of students from 22 middle and high school-aged art groups are participating and displaying their creative talents.

