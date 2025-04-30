Delta flight lands safely at Jacksonville International Airport after experiencing mechanical issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta 757 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing mechanical issues, officials said.

Action News Jax’s Deja Mayfield was at the airport doing a story about summer travel and could see fire trucks responding to the plane.

We are reaching out to Delta for more information and will have an update as soon as it becomes available.

