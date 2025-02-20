Delta offering $30k to passengers on plane that crash landed, flipped over in Toronto

ATLANTA, Ga. — Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to every passenger on board a flight that crash landed in Toronto earlier Monday. The flight, which left Minneapolis for Toronto Pearson International Airport, had 80 people on board - 76 passengers, four crew members.

The company told passengers that its $30,000 cash offer has “no strings attached and does not affect rights,” according to a CBS News report.

The 80 people aboard the flight survived when the plan crashed into the ground before landing and flipping upside down. A child and 17 others were injured, Delta said.

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: A Delta Airlines plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight arriving from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash landed Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)    

