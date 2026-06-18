IN DEPTH: Chris Budihas on Iran ceasefire, B-52 crash and Army Reserve program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran to the deadly B-52 crash and controversy surrounding a new Army Reserve program, Retired Colonel Chris Budihas joined Kristine Bellino on WOKV’s “In Depth” to share his thoughts on several stories making headlines.

During the conversation, the host of “First Coast Military Life” also discussed America’s role on the world stage, the military’s process for notifying families after deadly accidents and concerns about directly commissioning private-sector executives as lieutenant colonels.

Questions linger over Iran ceasefire

Budihas weighed in on the latest developments involving Israel and Iran, including reports that both countries support an agreement aimed at ending the fighting.

Still, he questioned whether the situation meets the definition of a true ceasefire.

“Arguably, by definition, no,” Budihas said when asked if there is a ceasefire.

“What we’ve seen is some kind of willy nilly firing across the line,” he said. “Both parties have to agree to it.”

Budihas said there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the agreement and what the next two months could bring.

“This is just an extension of a 60-day ceasefire,” he said. “There’s a lot to be flushed out here in the next 60 days.”

While he said he remains opposed to Iran possessing nuclear weapons, Budihas acknowledged there are differing opinions about whether the United States is negotiating from a position of strength.

“We’re in this position of are we negotiating out of strength or weakness?” Budihas said. “A lot of folks say strength, some can argue weakness.”

Budihas says governments and people are not the same

Budihas also reacted to comments from anti-war activist and former Marine Kenneth O’Keefe, who argued that Americans and Iranians are not enemies and that governments should not be confused with the people they represent.

Budihas agreed that conflicts are typically between governments rather than ordinary citizens.

“Warfare has always been politics by another means,” Budihas said. “It’s always been government on government.”

He said disagreements with governments are not the same as disagreements with people and stressed the importance of electing leaders who represent the values of their citizens.

“You got to elect the right people that you want to represent you and your values and put them in the seat of government,” he said.

Asked about former President Ronald Reagan’s description of the United States as a “beacon on the hill,” Budihas said the country should continue serving as a stable example for the rest of the world.

“We do need to be that stable rock,” Budihas said.

Asked about America’s image abroad, Budihas said seeing fans from around the world visit the United States during the World Cup reminded him why he remains optimistic about the country’s future.

“It made me proud to be an American and have people experience our country,” he said.

Why military notifications take time after a crash

Budihas also discussed the B-52 crash in California that killed eight people, including military personnel, government civilians and Boeing employees.

He offered prayers to the families and noted that military aviation has always carried risks.

“What we do in the military is very dangerous, specifically in the aviation space,” Budihas said.

The retired Marine colonel, who previously served as both a casualty affairs officer and a notification officer, addressed criticism over how long it took some families to receive official word.

“There’s a question mark ... is social media and media in general moving quicker than some of our policies in the military?” Budihas said. “The answer could be yes.”

He explained that military leaders must verify who was on board, notify commanders and coordinate with chaplains before casualty officers can meet with families.

“Five hours is pretty reasonable in my opinion,” Budihas said.

“The last thing you want to do is notify a family that their loved one has either been injured or killed and in fact they’re not.”

B-52 remains a vital aircraft, Budihas says

Questions have also been raised about the age of the B-52, which first entered service in the 1950s.

Budihas said the bomber remains an important asset despite its age.

“The B-52 is extremely viable in what it does,” he said.

He compared the aircraft to the A-10 Warthog, another older platform that has continued to prove its value on the battlefield.

Budihas pointed to recent long-range missions as evidence that the B-52 still plays a critical role in the military.

Army Reserve program raises concerns

Budihas also shared his concerns about Detachment 201, also known as the Executive Innovation Corps, which allows leaders from the private sector to serve as lieutenant colonels in the Army Reserve.

The group includes executives associated with companies such as OpenAI, Meta and Palantir.

Budihas said he supports bringing experts from industry into the military but questioned whether they should immediately be commissioned at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“They don’t have to be O-5s,” Budihas said. “They can be second lieutenants, they can be first lieutenants, they can be captains.”

He noted that it normally takes years to earn that rank and said experience matters.

“If you’re a lieutenant colonel and you’re going to integrate a new piece of technology or a new idea, if you don’t understand those 15 years of experience, how do you understand what the warfighter needs?” he asked.

Budihas said his biggest concern involves potential conflicts of interest because some of the executives are connected to companies that already hold large Defense Department contracts.

“My biggest problem is, is there conflict of interest there?” Budihas said.

While he believes outside expertise can benefit the military, Budihas said bypassing years of experience raises questions that deserve closer examination.

“I got a problem with skipping that big step,” Budihas said.

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