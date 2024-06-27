Deputies searching for missing teen in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing non-endangered teenager: 15-year-old Kylee Maloy.

She has light brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, white Converses, and an unknown color shirt.

According to deputies, she was last seen Thursday afternoon at her home on 309 North Water Street in Starke.

She is not believed to be in any danger.

If you have any information, contact deputies at (904)977-1006 or (904)966-6161.

