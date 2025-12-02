Deputy-involved shooting shuts down U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a deputy-involved shooting at U.S. 1 and International Golf Parkway.

The shooting involved an armed suspect, SJSO said. That suspect was taken to a local hospital.

U.S. 1 northbound and southbound are closed just south of International Golf Parkway.

SJSO said “there is no threat to the public.”

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.